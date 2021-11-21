 
Showbiz
Sunday Nov 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Arijit Singh inquires 'why has Pakistani music been banned in India?'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 21, 2021

Arijit Singh inquires why has Pakistani music been banned in India?
Arijit Singh inquires 'why has Pakistani music been banned in India?'

Indian singer Arijit Singh is heaping praises on Pakistani music and singers.

In a recent concert in Abu Bhabi, the Tum Hi Ho hit maker expressed his concerns around across the border singers being banned in his country.

"I have a question. It's a wrong question, a controversial question. But still I want to ask it because I don't give a d**n," began Arijit.

The songster continued, "I don't follow news but tell me one thing, has music from Pakistan has been banned in India?" 

"Is it still barred or has the ban been lifted?" asked Arijit, inviting an uproar from the crowd.

The singer went on to express his admiration for some of the best Pakistani musicians. 

"Atif Aslam is one of my favourites and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Shafqat Amanat Ali," said Arijit, wishing a future collaboration between the two countries.

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

Watch: Muneeb Butt gives parenting advice to Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Watch: Muneeb Butt gives parenting advice to Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram
Ayesha Omar swims around turtles in Tanzania: Watch Video

Ayesha Omar swims around turtles in Tanzania: Watch Video
Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani's upcoming movie release date is out: Details inside

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani's upcoming movie release date is out: Details inside
Saif Ali Khan replaced Abhishek Bachchan in 'Bunty Aur Bubli 2'

Saif Ali Khan replaced Abhishek Bachchan in 'Bunty Aur Bubli 2'
Minal Khan gets PDA-filled birthday wish from Ahsan Mohsin Ikram: See Photo

Minal Khan gets PDA-filled birthday wish from Ahsan Mohsin Ikram: See Photo
Priyanka Chopra sends love to Sushmita Sen on birthday with throwback post

Priyanka Chopra sends love to Sushmita Sen on birthday with throwback post
Iqra Aziz highlights husband Yasir Hussain's 'growth' and 'love' on Men's Day

Iqra Aziz highlights husband Yasir Hussain's 'growth' and 'love' on Men's Day
‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ release date officially postponed

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ release date officially postponed
Kareena Kapoor shares unseen snap of Taimur dripping with confidence: See Photo

Kareena Kapoor shares unseen snap of Taimur dripping with confidence: See Photo
Inside Aiman, Minal Khan's midnight birthday surprise arranged by hubbies

Inside Aiman, Minal Khan's midnight birthday surprise arranged by hubbies
When Salman Khan dismissed Aayush Sharma for visiting without sister Arpita

When Salman Khan dismissed Aayush Sharma for visiting without sister Arpita
Rani Mukherjee says her 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' costumes have been picked by Adira

Rani Mukherjee says her 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' costumes have been picked by Adira

Latest

view all