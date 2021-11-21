Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa host glamorous pajama party post wedding

Bollywood couple Rajkummar Rao and wife Patralekhaa are marking their marriage with a glitzy pyjama party.

The couple, that tied the knot earlier this month in Chandigharh,was joined by a bunch of family members for a night full of fun and frolic.

In a bunch of photos that are going viral on the internet, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa was seen striking goofy poses in a flashy photo booth. The newlywed bride sports a shimmery brown shirt while The White Tiger star wears pulls up blue pajamas.



In another video, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa are spotted embracing each other as they smile ear-to-ear.



Take a look:







