Sunday Nov 21 2021
‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’: Saif Ali Khan shares Taimur ‘s reaction over his role in film

Sunday Nov 21, 2021

Saif Ali Khan has revealed his son Taimur’s reaction over a bunch of questions about his role in the movie in a recent interview with PinkVilla.

In the film, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Saif has played the role of a middle-class guy returning to his life as a conman, which prompted Taimor to ask his father a few questions.

‘Why are you good in this movie, do you kill people in this movie, do you con people, what do you do in this movie?’ So, I’m like, ‘Well, this is a cute role, he’s a good guy and doesn’t kill anyone; he’s a bit of a con’,” Saif said while speaking with Pinkvilla.

“So, he’s constantly hearing something or the other from what I’m doing. I think he has understood it’s all a drama,” the actor added.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a sequel to the 2005 successful film, and it stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari Wagh. In the sequel, Saif replaced Abhishek Bachchan as Rakesh Trivedi.

