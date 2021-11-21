Shilpa Shetty, son Viaan spend ‘memorable’ Sunday together

Shilpa Shetty, son Viaan spend a ‘ memorable’ Sunday together

Fitness icon Shilpa Shetty, who is an avid social media user often shares fun and adorable family pictures with fans.

This time around the Dhadkan famed actress took to her Instagram on Sunday and shared a pouting picture while spending a memorable Sunday with her 9-year old son Viaan.





In the shared picture, both of them wore spa headbands and face packs. In addition to it, the ‘Nach Baliye’ host wore a brown bathrobe over her outfit, while Viaan was dressed in a superhero sweatshirt.

The actress captioned the post, “Masking and basking in some #Sunday vibes with my #sonshine,” Shilpa captioned her post, adding hashtags such as ‘gratitude’ and ‘blessed’

Meanwhile, fans dropped heart emoticons and filled the comment section with comments praising the bond.

A fan wrote, “He is such a carbon copy of you,” and added a couple of heart emojis.

The other wrote. “Soooo cute”.



