 
Showbiz
Sunday Nov 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Shilpa Shetty, son Viaan spend ‘memorable’ Sunday together

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 21, 2021

Shilpa Shetty, son Viaan spend a ‘ memorable’ Sunday together
Shilpa Shetty, son Viaan spend a ‘ memorable’ Sunday together 

Fitness icon Shilpa Shetty, who is an avid social media user often shares fun and adorable family pictures with fans.

This time around the Dhadkan famed actress took to her Instagram on Sunday and shared a pouting picture while spending a memorable Sunday with her 9-year old son Viaan.


In the shared picture, both of them wore spa headbands and face packs. In addition to it, the ‘Nach Baliye’ host wore a brown bathrobe over her outfit, while Viaan was dressed in a superhero sweatshirt.

The actress captioned the post, “Masking and basking in some #Sunday vibes with my #sonshine,” Shilpa captioned her post, adding hashtags such as ‘gratitude’ and ‘blessed’

Meanwhile, fans dropped heart emoticons and filled the comment section with comments praising the bond.

A fan wrote, “He is such a carbon copy of you,” and added a couple of heart emojis.

The other wrote. “Soooo cute”.


More From Showbiz:

Ananya Panday goes horse riding with co-star Vijay Deverakonda, pics

Ananya Panday goes horse riding with co-star Vijay Deverakonda, pics
Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa host glamorous pajama party post wedding

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa host glamorous pajama party post wedding
Aryan Khan’s high court bail order says no evidence to suggest drug conspiracy

Aryan Khan’s high court bail order says no evidence to suggest drug conspiracy
Hema Malini wins Indian Film Personality of the year

Hema Malini wins Indian Film Personality of the year
Viral: Alia Bhatt dances to 'Chhalka Chhalka Re' on BFF Anushka Ranjan's sangeet

Viral: Alia Bhatt dances to 'Chhalka Chhalka Re' on BFF Anushka Ranjan's sangeet
Legendary folk singer Gurmeet Bawa dies at age of 77

Legendary folk singer Gurmeet Bawa dies at age of 77
Arijit Singh inquires 'why has Pakistani music been banned in India?'

Arijit Singh inquires 'why has Pakistani music been banned in India?'
Watch: Muneeb Butt gives parenting advice to Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Watch: Muneeb Butt gives parenting advice to Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram
Ayesha Omar swims around turtles in Tanzania: Watch Video

Ayesha Omar swims around turtles in Tanzania: Watch Video
Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani's upcoming movie release date is out: Details inside

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani's upcoming movie release date is out: Details inside
Saif Ali Khan replaced Abhishek Bachchan in 'Bunty Aur Bubli 2'

Saif Ali Khan replaced Abhishek Bachchan in 'Bunty Aur Bubli 2'
Minal Khan gets PDA-filled birthday wish from Ahsan Mohsin Ikram: See Photo

Minal Khan gets PDA-filled birthday wish from Ahsan Mohsin Ikram: See Photo

Latest

view all