 
sports
Sunday Nov 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Virat Kohli calls Anushka Sharma 'My rock' in latest Instagram post

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 21, 2021

Photo: Instagram
Photo: Instagram

An endearing picture of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli with his wife Anushka Sharma, which the Indian cricketer shared on Instagram Sunday, has gone viral.

This is the first picture of the couple that the former Indian cricket team captain has shared on social media since India's knockout from the ICC Men's T20I World Cup 2021.

In the caption of the picture, Virat referred to his wife as "my rock", followed by a heart emoji.

Within a few hours of going live, the post has garnered more than 5.9 million likes and close to 50,000 comments in which fans and followers showered the power couple with compliments. 

More From Sports:

Pak vs Ban: Shaheen Afridi guilty of breaching ICC's Code of Conduct

Pak vs Ban: Shaheen Afridi guilty of breaching ICC's Code of Conduct
ICC appoints Geoff Allardice permanent CEO

ICC appoints Geoff Allardice permanent CEO
Saudi girls 'dream' big with launch of soccer league

Saudi girls 'dream' big with launch of soccer league
Pak vs Ban: Bangladesh call Kamrul Islam, Parvez Hossain for last T20

Pak vs Ban: Bangladesh call Kamrul Islam, Parvez Hossain for last T20
Pakistan Test players leave for Bangladesh for two-match series

Pakistan Test players leave for Bangladesh for two-match series
Pak vs Ban: Shadab Khan responds to ‘old age’ jibe by Babar Azam

Pak vs Ban: Shadab Khan responds to ‘old age’ jibe by Babar Azam
Pak vs Ban: Shaheen Afridi, Afif Hossain clear pitch tension post-match

Pak vs Ban: Shaheen Afridi, Afif Hossain clear pitch tension post-match
Pak vs Ban: Babar Azam becomes highest T20I scorer from Pakistan

Pak vs Ban: Babar Azam becomes highest T20I scorer from Pakistan
Pak vs Ban: 'We are brothers,' say Bangladeshi fans as they show love for Pakistan cricket team

Pak vs Ban: 'We are brothers,' say Bangladeshi fans as they show love for Pakistan cricket team
Pak vs Ban: Shaheen takes down Afif Hosain with powerful throw

Pak vs Ban: Shaheen takes down Afif Hosain with powerful throw
Pak vs Ban: ICC reprimands Hasan Ali for inappropriate sendoff to Nurul Hasan

Pak vs Ban: ICC reprimands Hasan Ali for inappropriate sendoff to Nurul Hasan
Haris Rauf reveals which actress he would like to go on a dinner date with

Haris Rauf reveals which actress he would like to go on a dinner date with

Latest

view all