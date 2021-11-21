Virat Kohli calls Anushka Sharma 'My rock' in latest Instagram post

Photo: Instagram

An endearing picture of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli with his wife Anushka Sharma, which the Indian cricketer shared on Instagram Sunday, has gone viral.

This is the first picture of the couple that the former Indian cricket team captain has shared on social media since India's knockout from the ICC Men's T20I World Cup 2021.

In the caption of the picture, Virat referred to his wife as "my rock", followed by a heart emoji.

Within a few hours of going live, the post has garnered more than 5.9 million likes and close to 50,000 comments in which fans and followers showered the power couple with compliments.



