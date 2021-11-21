 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 21 2021
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth forced to pull out of great grandchildren's baptisms

Sunday Nov 21, 2021

Queen Elizabeth forced to pull out of great grandchildrens baptisms

In a heartbreaking scenario the Queen was forced to pull out of a major family event.

The monarch has missed the baptism of the children of Zara Tindell and Princess Eugenie due to her health.

The absence comes as a last-minute cancelation which is the second time after she pulled out of the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday as she suffered from a sprained back.

Earlier it was reported that the 95-year-old monarch is “keen to attend” the joint baptisms of Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall’s sons August and Lucas.

The joint baptisms, a royal first, was held at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Berkshire, England.

“She knows how important this is for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. It’s set to be a heart-warming family occasion and a time of real celebration after what has been some challenging times for certain royals of late, including the Queen herself,” the source told The Sun.

The occasion coincidentally lines up with what would’ve been the 95-year-old Queen’s 74th wedding anniversary with her late husband Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99 in April.

