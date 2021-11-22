WATCH: Shoaib Malik praises national squad for unity, achievements

Pakistan batter Shoaib Malik on Sunday praised members of the national squad for their unity and achievements ahead of the final fixture on Pakistan's Bangladesh tour.

Pakistan has secured the victory in the Alesha Holdings T20 International series by winning two of the three matches. The final match is scheduled to be played on November 22.

However, instead of practising for the final clash, the team spent their time enjoying a team dinner to freshen themselves up.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video from a "night out" of the national cricket stars in Dhaka.

The video opens with Shoaib Malik acknowledging the achievements of cricketers, in particular of batter-wicket keeper Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Hassan Ali.

Rizwan scored the highest in a calendar year, while and Azam scored the most runs T20Is during the T20 World Cup.

"Well done boys," says the cricketer, who himself proved that age is just a number by scoring the fastest 50 in Pakistan's T20 history during the tournament.

The cricketer said that these achievements show that the entire team focuses on one thing — that it gets top ranking, "not only in one format, but all three formats".

"Believe me, the team won't rank top with individual performances but with the unity in the team," said Malik.

He said that he can vouch for the team's unity.

"[The players] feel happy for whoever performs and that's how the teams win and remain victorious for a long time," he said.

The senior player advises the cricketers to stay the same and keep playing like this.

He expressed gratitude that Pakistan cricket is in the hands of "very good" players.

The video then follows with the cricketers posing for pictures in a photo session.