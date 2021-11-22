Meghan Markle could be barred from presidency run with constitution amendment

Experts fear Meghan Markle’s plans to run for president may be stopped in their tracks if a 12-year-old constitutional amendment gets passed.



Constitutional expert, Mark Tushnet, spoke about the amendment during an interview with Express UK.

The amendment in question has been sitting for a motion to be passed for the last two centuries, and if 26 other States vote in favor, Meghan’s alleged plans for running for president will be rendered impossible.

It was initially announced after the marriage of Napoleon Bonaparte’s younger brother Jérôme, to American socialite and sweetheart Elizabeth "Betsy" Patterson.

Americans at the time feared Meghan’s title could be what ultimately ruins her chances.

The Harvard professor explained, “As a practical matter, though, she'd have to renounce her titles to run. Politically it would be quite damaging, I think, for her to retain the titles.”

“Opponents will seize on anything, and this will be a hook to say ‘well she’s not really a true American.’”

This announcement comes in the midst of international unrest as to the Duchess’ future plans.

Just recently she issued a letter to Congress demanding the implementation of a “basic human right” paid maternity leave.

The letter read, "Over the past 20 months, the pandemic has exposed long-existing fault lines in our communities.”

"At an alarming rate, millions of women dropped out of the workforce, staying home with their kids as schools and daycares were closed, and looking after loved ones full-time.”

"The working mom or parent is facing the conflict of being present or being paid. The sacrifice of either comes at a great cost.”

"Paid leave should be a national right, rather than a patchwork option limited to those whose employers have policies in place, or those who live in one of the few states where a leave program exists.”

"If we're going to create a new era of family first policies, let's make sure that includes a strong paid leave program for every American that's guaranteed, accessible, and encouraged without stigma or penalty."