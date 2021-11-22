Kartik Aaryan celebrates his 31st birthday 

 
Kartik Aaryan turned 31 today and the media fraternity wished him with special posts including Anushka Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Shilpa Shetty.

It has been a special birthday for the Dhamaka star as its film is also being loved by the fans, so his birthday cake also read ‘Dhamaka Boy’.

Kartik shared a cute picture holding his ‘Dhamaka Boy’ cake and flaunting his big smile.

The actor captioned the post, “Phir se birthday aaya Phir se khushiyan laaya Sab 2-2 baar wish karo mujhe (sic).”

Anushka Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shilpa Shetty, and many other celebrities took to their social media accounts on November, 22 to pour love on him.

Anushka Sharma gushed over Love Aaj Kal actor as she shared a post and captioned it, “Happy birthday Kartik! Wishing you love and light always (sic).”

The Houseful star, Jacqueline Fernandez also wished Kartik a happy birthday.

Meanwhile, the fitness freak Shilpa Shetty called Kartik a Dhamaka and wrote, “You are a ‘Dhamaka’ personified in the name of talent! Wishing you all in abundance always! Happy birthday @kartikaaryan (sic).”

