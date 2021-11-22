Vicky Kaushal shares breathtaking picture amid wedding rumours: see

Monday Nov 22, 2021
Vicky Kaushal has shared a cool picture today during the shoot of Into The Wild Bear Grylls amid wedding rumours with Katrina Kaif.
The Raazi actor has become a talk of the town since his marriage with Katrina Kaif is speculated to be held in December.
The actor shared a photo from his adventurous journey whilst being on the beach in the Maldives for his shoot. He was seen in a black -tee with a matching bottom. In addition to it, he accessorized his look with cool shades and a backpack making him quite handsome.
Vicky took to his Instagram handle and dropped his picture with a pirate emoticon.
One of the fans wrote in his comment section, Shadi Ki Tayaari Mein Nikle".
Another one wrote, "We are still expecting a wedding announcement in the next post."
However, it is speculated that the rumoured couple might make an official announcement soon about their marriage.