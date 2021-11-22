 
Vicky Kaushal shares breathtaking picture amid wedding rumours: see

Vicky Kaushal has shared a cool picture today during the shoot of Into The Wild Bear Grylls amid wedding rumours with Katrina Kaif.

The Raazi actor has become a talk of the town since his marriage with Katrina Kaif is speculated to be held in December.

The actor shared a photo from his adventurous journey whilst being on the beach in the Maldives for his shoot.  He was seen in a black -tee with a matching bottom. In addition to it, he accessorized his look with cool shades and a backpack making him quite handsome.

Vicky took to his Instagram handle and dropped his picture with a pirate emoticon.


One of the fans wrote in his comment section, Shadi Ki Tayaari Mein Nikle".

Another one  wrote, "We are still expecting a wedding announcement in the next post."

However, it is speculated that the rumoured couple might make an official announcement soon about their marriage.

