Vicky Kaushal shares breathtaking picture amid wedding rumours: see

Vicky Kaushal shares breathtaking pictures amid wedding rumours

Vicky Kaushal has shared a cool picture today during the shoot of Into The Wild Bear Grylls amid wedding rumours with Katrina Kaif.

The Raazi actor has become a talk of the town since his marriage with Katrina Kaif is speculated to be held in December.

The actor shared a photo from his adventurous journey whilst being on the beach in the Maldives for his shoot. He was seen in a black -tee with a matching bottom. In addition to it, he accessorized his look with cool shades and a backpack making him quite handsome.

Vicky took to his Instagram handle and dropped his picture with a pirate emoticon.





One of the fans wrote in his comment section, Shadi Ki Tayaari Mein Nikle".

Another one wrote, "We are still expecting a wedding announcement in the next post."

However, it is speculated that the rumoured couple might make an official announcement soon about their marriage.