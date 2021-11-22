Pak vs Ban: 5 Shahnawz Dahani takeaways from T20I series

Shahnawaz Sahani celebrates his maiden international wicket as he sends Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto back to the pavilion. Photo: Twitter

Pakistan fast bowler, who made history when he became the first cricketer from Larkana to feature in a T20I match for Pakistan, jotted down a list of his takeaways after Pakistan's clean sweep against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Monday.

Pakistan whitewashed Bangladesh in the T20I series by winning the final fixture between the two by five wickets of the three-match series in Dhaka on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the right arm-pacer expressed gratitude towards the Almighty for "everything" he has been blessed with.

Dahani's checklist included a series victory for Pakistan, his first international match, his dream debut wicket, a loveable stadium and last but not least, the love showered on him by the Bangladeshi fans.

Dahani also thanked his Pakistanis for their love and support that led him to play for the country on an international level.

"And thank you all my Pakistani people for love and support," he wrote.

Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani had clean bowled Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto on its third ball, taking his first international wicket ever.



Dahani had been hit for a boundary on the very first ball he bowled in the T20Is. However, on the third delivery, Dahani hit the base of Shanto's middle stump to knock his bails off.

The fast bowler had aimed to bag the Player of the Day award in his debut match long before the match as he told PCB's media that it will be a "big achievement" for him.

While talking to the team ahead of today's match, Dahani had said: "Insha'Allah I will give my 100% in the match. The results, however, are in Allah Mian's hands."

"Today is my debut match and I am very excited."