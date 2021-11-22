 
entertainment
Monday Nov 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Camila Cabello felt 'exhausted' before Covid-19 pandemic

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 22, 2021

Camila Cabello felt exhausted before Covid-19 pandemic

Camila Cabello got candid about her struggles with mental health and shared how she felt amid the pandemic.

Speaking on Apple Fitness+, the Cuban-Mexican singer shared that her anxiety had taken a toll on her relationship, with now ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes, and her friendships.

"Before the pandemic, I felt really burnt out. I had been working pretty nonstop since I was 15. And the rigor with which I started working, there was just no time off," she said of her time working with girl group Fifth Harmony.

"I was barely home. I didn't have time to get to know who I was outside of my career. Pile that onto struggles with mental health, with anxiety, with these toxic levels of stress, it wasn't even a meltdown because I would just work through it.

"I was just exhausted in every way and at that point, I felt like I was running a marathon with a broken leg. I kept going, but it was extremely hard. And I wish that I would've just been like, 'Let me just stop for a second and get a nice cast for my broken leg and get some physical therapy.' But I didn't. COVID stepped in and kind of did it for me."

More From Entertainment:

Ghostbusters sequel takes North America box office lead

Ghostbusters sequel takes North America box office lead
Prince Charles called to take more duties as Queen's hands 'turn purple'

Prince Charles called to take more duties as Queen's hands 'turn purple'
Phoebe Dynevor seen with new man after ex Pete Davidson's romance with Kim Kardashian

Phoebe Dynevor seen with new man after ex Pete Davidson's romance with Kim Kardashian
Kris Jenner gives Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson romance nod of approval?

Kris Jenner gives Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson romance nod of approval?
Mike Tindall reveals marriage can't 'always be roses and rainbows'

Mike Tindall reveals marriage can't 'always be roses and rainbows'

Oscar-winning costume designer Emi Wada passes away at 84

Oscar-winning costume designer Emi Wada passes away at 84
New Beatles documentary offers unseen footage of their breakup

New Beatles documentary offers unseen footage of their breakup
Queen advised to 'extend regal olive branch' to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Queen advised to 'extend regal olive branch' to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Jojo Siwa reveals split with Kylie Prew happened 'all of a sudden'

Jojo Siwa reveals split with Kylie Prew happened 'all of a sudden'

Machine Gun Kelly goes to AMAs 2021 without Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly goes to AMAs 2021 without Megan Fox
Princess Eugenie christened son days after major family tragedy

Princess Eugenie christened son days after major family tragedy
The Princes and the Press: Royals to boycott BBC over new documentary

The Princes and the Press: Royals to boycott BBC over new documentary

Latest

view all