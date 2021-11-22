Camila Cabello felt 'exhausted' before Covid-19 pandemic

Camila Cabello got candid about her struggles with mental health and shared how she felt amid the pandemic.

Speaking on Apple Fitness+, the Cuban-Mexican singer shared that her anxiety had taken a toll on her relationship, with now ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes, and her friendships.

"Before the pandemic, I felt really burnt out. I had been working pretty nonstop since I was 15. And the rigor with which I started working, there was just no time off," she said of her time working with girl group Fifth Harmony.

"I was barely home. I didn't have time to get to know who I was outside of my career. Pile that onto struggles with mental health, with anxiety, with these toxic levels of stress, it wasn't even a meltdown because I would just work through it.

"I was just exhausted in every way and at that point, I felt like I was running a marathon with a broken leg. I kept going, but it was extremely hard. And I wish that I would've just been like, 'Let me just stop for a second and get a nice cast for my broken leg and get some physical therapy.' But I didn't. COVID stepped in and kind of did it for me."