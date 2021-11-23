 
Taylor Swift tugs at heartstrings in American Music Awards acceptance speech

Taylor Swift tugs at heartstrings in American Music Awards acceptance speech

Award-winning singer and songwriter Taylor Swift recently left fans in awe over the contents of her acceptance speech at the American Music Awards (AMAs).

The speech was shared to Twitter in a pre-recorded clip and showcased Swift’s excitement and elation over the win.

In it she could be heard saying, "Thank you so much to the fans, this is such an amazing honor. The fact that you would do this for evermore, I've always been so proud of this album."

She also admitted, "I've always looked at evermore as sort of Folklore's adventurous, fun younger sister. So, thank you so much for doing this.

"Also, I just wanted to say to the fans, thank you for all the amazing support that you have thrown my way with Red (my version)."

Before concluding Swift went on to say, "It's been so much fun. I'm so lucky to be in your life and to get to have you in mine. Have a great night. Love you guys."

Check it out below:


