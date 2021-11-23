 
entertainment
Adele reveals why she ‘refuses’ to make songs for TikTok

Adele reveals why she ‘refuses’ to make songs for TikTok

Award-winning singer and songwriter Adele recently wore her heart on her sleeve and explained the real reason she prefers not to make music for TikTok.

Apple Music’s Zane Lowe brought this topic up while talking to Adele about her new music.

There she was quoted saying, "They're like, 'We've really got to make sure that these 14-year-olds know who you are’."

"I'm like, but they've all got moms. They've all got moms, and they've definitely been growing up listening to my music, these 14-year-olds."

She also went on to pose a question and admitted, "who's making the music for my generation? Who's making the music for my peers?"

"I will do that job gladly. I would rather cater to the people that are like, on my level in terms of like the amount we've spent on earth, and all the things we've been through. I don't want 12-year-olds listening to this record, it's a bit too deep."

But maybe "That's my vibe. Because that's what I was doing. So I'm more concerned with how this record can help them."

