Ahsan Mohsin Ikram photobombs Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt's photo like nobody's business

Actor Aiman Khan is inviting fans to captions a hilarious photo of brother-in-law Ahsan Mohsin Ikram photobombing her picture with husband Muneeb Butt.

Turning to her Instagram on Monday, the diva shared stunning photos to mark her 23rd birthday celebrations. However, this one picture that caught everybody's attention featured Ahsan Mohsin Ikram caught all-smiles as he appears from nowhere while Aiman strikes a pose with her hubby.

"Caption pls," Aiman later asked fans to caption the photo, inviting quirky reactions from keyboard critics.

"Muneeb: all ready click it. Aimen : cake na kha jaye koi Ahsen: all okay. I’ve finished the cake," wrote one fan.

"Beganii shaadi mai Abdullah dewana," added another.

"Caption : ignore him behind," wrote a fan.

Take a look:



