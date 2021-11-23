Priyanka Chopra’s mom opens up on rumours of her split with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra’s mother recently addressed rumours of her split with Nick Jonas after the Bollywood diva removed ‘Jonas’ from her Instagram handle.

The celebrity couple would be celebrating their third wedding anniversary coming month however the Quantico actor left her fans worried and confused with her recent move.

Fans started speculating whether the stars was heading to part their ways but Madhu Chopra appeared on the scene and turned down the heresay.

In a statement to News18.com, the Baywatch actor’s mother said that the rumours are nothing but rubbish.

She also requested netizens to neither give these rumours any importance nor spread these false claims.

The reports surfaced online just after a few days of the couple’s Diwali celebrations in their new Los Angeles residence made headlines.

The 39-year-old actor also shared a series of swoon-worthy clicks from the occasion as she gushed over her husband for making the day even more special for her.



