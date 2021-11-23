 
Jennifer Lawrence shocks fans, says she almost died in plane crash

Jennifer Lawrence shared a harrowing experience when she almost died in a plane crash.

The actress she almost gave up on her life when the aircraft ran into double engine failure.

“My skeleton was all that was left in the seat,” she told Vanity Fair in her December cover story.

The Oscar-winning actress, who joked that flying private meant “I deserve to die,” was en route to New York City from her hometown of Louisville, Ky., in 2017 when they were told they had to attempt an emergency landing in Buffalo.

“We were all just going to die,” she said. “I started leaving little mental voicemails to my family, you know, ‘I’ve had a great life, I’m sorry.’”

Lawrence said she was just one of the two passengers on the plane - he other was the son of the doctor who delivered her and her two brothers.

“I just felt guilty,” Lawrence explained of why she apologised. “Everybody was going to be so bummed. And, oh, God, [my dog] Pippi was on my lap, that was the worst part. Here’s this little thing who didn’t ask to be a part of any of this.”

Upon seeing the runway filled with fire trucks and ambulances, Lawrence said she turned to a higher power.

“I started praying. Not to the specific God I grew up with, because he was terrifying and a very judgmental guy,” she recalled. “But I thought, Oh, my God, maybe we’ll survive this? I’ll be a burn victim, this will be painful, but maybe we’ll live.

“‘Please, Lord Jesus, let me keep my hair. Wrap me in your hair-loving arms. Please don’t let me go bald,'” she joked.

