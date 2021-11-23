 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle felt royal didn't suit them days after marriage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly figured out "within days" that the royal life was not for them after getting married.

Staff at Kensington Palace had been allegedly briefing journalists over the fact that "all was not well" as the couple began to become unhappy with their lives.

Speaking to royal experts Jonny Dymond and Camilla Tominey, presenter Amol Rajan revealed in BBC documentary The Princes and the Press how things started to deteriorate for the Sussexes.

Rajan asked: "As a reporter, when did you first get the sense that things weren't quite as happy as they were in the wedding day?"

Dymond added: "I mean, within days really. There were stories coming out about how Megan behaved towards staff."

Tominey added: "We were getting briefings that all was not well, with the relationship between William and Harry, Meghan and Kate and the relationship between Harry and Meghan and the royal household."

Rajan added: "Something weird started happening around about now.

"Some people were clearly talking to journalists about what was going on with the Duchess of Sussex. But how reliable was this information?"

