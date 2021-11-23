 
Showbiz
Tuesday Nov 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Naveed Raza details Alizeh Shah's 'disrespectful' behaviour towards Yasir Nawaz

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 23, 2021

Naveed Raza dishes Alizeh Shahs disrespectful behaviour towards Yasir Nawaz
Naveed Raza dishes Alizeh Shah's 'disrespectful' behaviour towards Yasir Nawaz

Actor Naveed Raza is spilling the real deal behind Yasir Nawaz and Alizeh Shah feud.

Sharing some anecdotes from the sets of Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Naveed revealed that Alizeh Shah had a difficult time acknowledging Yasir Nawaz's seniority.

"I think that no matter how much you work, whether you are famous or not, even if you are very talented, you should never drop the element of seniority and respect," Naveed told host Ahsan Khan.

He continued,"You do not bring your personal issues on set. It's a workplace. Yasir Nawaz is not just our friend, he has a profile. He has worked more than us and everybody recognizes him as an exceptional actor and director."

Detailing the Ehd-e-Wafa star's behaviour on set, Naveed added, "Who gave you the right to not listen to him, change his lines, reject scenes with him. She would tell the makeup man to ask Yasir to move his seat farther during makeup sessions."

"This is disrespect. Even in friendships, your have to respect," he asserted.

Speaking with Ahsan Khan in an earlier interview, Yasir Hussain dubbed Alizeh Shah one of the most difficult co-stars he has worked with. The director revealed that the starlet used to throw tantrums and disrespect him on set.


More From Showbiz:

Sajal Aly is a sight for sore eyes in these 'Khel Khel Mein' promotional snaps

Sajal Aly is a sight for sore eyes in these 'Khel Khel Mein' promotional snaps
Ali Zafar leaves Mrunal Thakur starstruck in Doha, sings 'Jhoom' for the actor

Ali Zafar leaves Mrunal Thakur starstruck in Doha, sings 'Jhoom' for the actor
Adnan Siddiqui recalls three decades of being 'wedded' to television

Adnan Siddiqui recalls three decades of being 'wedded' to television
Ahsan Mohsin Ikram photobombs Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt's photo like nobody's business

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram photobombs Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt's photo like nobody's business
Rumours of Aamir Khan's third marriage false: source

Rumours of Aamir Khan's third marriage false: source
Vicky Kaushal shares breathtaking picture amid wedding rumours: see

Vicky Kaushal shares breathtaking picture amid wedding rumours: see
Kartik Aaryan celebrates his 31st birthday

Kartik Aaryan celebrates his 31st birthday

Kajol pays tribute to Ajay Devgn on completing 30 years in Bollywood

Kajol pays tribute to Ajay Devgn on completing 30 years in Bollywood
Babil Khan is late father Irrfan Khan’s biggest fan in latest video

Babil Khan is late father Irrfan Khan’s biggest fan in latest video
Kamal Haasan tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalized

Kamal Haasan tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalized

Sarah Khan rings in sweater weather with daughter Alyana, see pics

Sarah Khan rings in sweater weather with daughter Alyana, see pics
HSY befriends Billy Porter in New York, dedicates post to him

HSY befriends Billy Porter in New York, dedicates post to him

Latest

view all