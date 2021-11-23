Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's new photo from 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' sets is unmissable!

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are sending out good vibes from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

The Gully Boy duo were spotted smiling ear-to-ear with Karan Johar in a picture shared by astrologer Balu Munnangi.

"Vibrant vibrations on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani," captioned Balu alongside the photo.



In the photo, fans could spot both Alia and Ranveer dressed up for an outdoor schedule. Alia had donned a pink and black saree and tied her hair up in a bun. Ranveer on the other hand sported a checkered shawl paired with denim jeans. Meanwhile, filmmaker Karan Johar pulled up an over-sized red hoodie.

