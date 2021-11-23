 
Showbiz
Tuesday Nov 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's new photo from 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' sets is unmissable!

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 23, 2021

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singhs new photo from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani sets is unmissable!
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's new photo from 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' sets is unmissable!

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are sending out good vibes from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

The Gully Boy duo were spotted smiling ear-to-ear with Karan Johar in a picture shared by astrologer Balu Munnangi.

"Vibrant vibrations on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani," captioned Balu alongside the photo.

In the photo, fans could spot both Alia and Ranveer dressed up for an outdoor schedule. Alia had donned a pink and black saree and tied her hair up in a bun. Ranveer on the other hand sported a checkered shawl paired with denim jeans. Meanwhile, filmmaker Karan Johar pulled up an over-sized red hoodie.

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

Sanjay Khan apologizes to Preity Zinta for not recognizing her on flight

Sanjay Khan apologizes to Preity Zinta for not recognizing her on flight
Ananya Panday looks like a princess out of fairytale in the latest ‘photo dump’

Ananya Panday looks like a princess out of fairytale in the latest ‘photo dump’
'Khaani' pair Feroze Khan, Sana Javed return for Geo TV's 'Ay Musht e Khaak'

'Khaani' pair Feroze Khan, Sana Javed return for Geo TV's 'Ay Musht e Khaak'
Vicky Kaushal's ex Harleen Sethi reacts to his rumoured wedding with Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal's ex Harleen Sethi reacts to his rumoured wedding with Katrina Kaif
Naveed Raza details Alizeh Shah's 'disrespectful' behaviour towards Yasir Nawaz

Naveed Raza details Alizeh Shah's 'disrespectful' behaviour towards Yasir Nawaz
Sajal Aly is a sight for sore eyes in these 'Khel Khel Mein' promotional snaps

Sajal Aly is a sight for sore eyes in these 'Khel Khel Mein' promotional snaps
Ali Zafar leaves Mrunal Thakur starstruck in Doha, sings 'Jhoom' for the actor

Ali Zafar leaves Mrunal Thakur starstruck in Doha, sings 'Jhoom' for the actor
Adnan Siddiqui recalls three decades of being 'wedded' to television

Adnan Siddiqui recalls three decades of being 'wedded' to television
Ahsan Mohsin Ikram photobombs Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt's photo like nobody's business

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram photobombs Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt's photo like nobody's business
Rumours of Aamir Khan's third marriage false: source

Rumours of Aamir Khan's third marriage false: source
Vicky Kaushal shares breathtaking picture amid wedding rumours: see

Vicky Kaushal shares breathtaking picture amid wedding rumours: see
Kartik Aaryan celebrates his 31st birthday

Kartik Aaryan celebrates his 31st birthday

Latest

view all