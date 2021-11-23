Singer Aaron Carter welcomes first child with fiancé

Aaron, who rose to fame in early 2000s, welcomed his first child with partner Melanie Martin on Monday

Singer and rapper Aaron Carter, who rose to fame in the early aughts, welcomed his first child, a son, with partner Melanie Martin on Monday.

The 33-year-old turned to Instagram to break the news with a photo of himself cutting his son’s umbilical cord.

“Emergency C-Section after 13 hours of labor but my fiancé is in great health thank you lord and the incredibly sweet loving staff here,” wrote Carter.

He went on to gush, “Prince is precious I love you son. Your mommy loves you as I drop tears on the phone.”





Carter, brother to Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, went on to laud his fiancé for giving birth to Prince.

“I'm so proud of you hunny you did it I Love you with all my heart my beautiful blessings from god," he wrote.

The couple, who went public with their romance in January 2020, earlier suffered a miscarriage in June 2020.