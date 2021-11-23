 
Co-author of Meghan and Harry's biography issues clarification about 'The Princes and the Press'

The British royal family is reportedly unhappy with an upcoming documentary that could put the alleged feud between Prince William and Prince Harry into the spotlight.

Meanwhile  private investigator Gavin Burrows has apologised for targeting the Duke of Sussex's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy for surveillance when they were dating.

Gavin Burrows told the BBC the press had focused on Prince Harry in the 2000s as "the new Diana".

Burrows, a witness in ongoing legal cases against the News of the World and the Sun, said he and the press had been "ruthless".

Taking to Twitter, Gavin shared the BBC report and said, "I agreed to this BBC interview because I felt the time was right to shine a light on what actually happened. And my insider knowledge of Private Investigations has helped me to assist PrinceHarry 's lawyers in his High Court hacking claim."

Meanwhile, Omid Scobie, the co-author of "Finding Freedom" on Monday said on social media "For full transparency, the interview I gave for BBC’s “The Princes and the Press” took place on November 19, 2020."

