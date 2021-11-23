Prince William attends awards in honour of wildlife conservationists

Prince William honoured wildlife conservationists at the Tusk Conservation Awards in London on Monday

Prince William honoured wildlife conservationists by attending the Tusk Conservation Awards in London on Monday, reported PEOPLE.

The prince not only presented awards at the occasion but also delivered a special speech for the winners and members of the trust in attendance.

“Earlier this evening I spent time chatting to the award winners and finalists. Their courage, determination and commitment to African conservation is deeply humbling,” he said.

“As ever, it has been fantastic to see their outstanding work on the big screen. These wonderful films really bring their powerful and inspiring stories to life,” added the heir to the British throne.

Highlighting the impact of COVID-19 in Africa, William said, “The world has been turned upside down as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Africa has been hard hit, as economies, jobs and livelihoods have been devastated by lockdowns and travel restrictions."

"Many of the Tusk projects I have been lucky enough to visit have been hugely impacted, particularly where there is a dependence on tourism to underpin their conservation work. The work that Tusk does has never been more important."

The Duke of Cambridge launched the awards in 2013 for The Tusk Trust, one of the first patronages that he chose as a member of the royal family upon his college graduation.