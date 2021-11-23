 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William attends awards in honour of wildlife conservationists

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 23, 2021

Prince William honoured wildlife conservationists at the Tusk Conservation Awards in London on Monday
Prince William honoured wildlife conservationists at the Tusk Conservation Awards in London on Monday

Prince William honoured wildlife conservationists by attending the Tusk Conservation Awards in London on Monday, reported PEOPLE.

The prince not only presented awards at the occasion but also delivered a special speech for the winners and members of the trust in attendance.

“Earlier this evening I spent time chatting to the award winners and finalists. Their courage, determination and commitment to African conservation is deeply humbling,” he said.

“As ever, it has been fantastic to see their outstanding work on the big screen. These wonderful films really bring their powerful and inspiring stories to life,” added the heir to the British throne.

Highlighting the impact of COVID-19 in Africa, William said, “The world has been turned upside down as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Africa has been hard hit, as economies, jobs and livelihoods have been devastated by lockdowns and travel restrictions."

"Many of the Tusk projects I have been lucky enough to visit have been hugely impacted, particularly where there is a dependence on tourism to underpin their conservation work. The work that Tusk does has never been more important."

The Duke of Cambridge launched the awards in 2013 for The Tusk Trust, one of the first patronages that he chose as a member of the royal family upon his college graduation. 

More From Entertainment:

Princess Charlene ‘almost died’ from unknown illness

Princess Charlene ‘almost died’ from unknown illness

Dua Lipa to perform at 2022 Sziget

Dua Lipa to perform at 2022 Sziget
Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner share throwback pictures with Hailey Bieber

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner share throwback pictures with Hailey Bieber

Taylor Swift goes all out to support Joe Alwyn, visits his movie set

Taylor Swift goes all out to support Joe Alwyn, visits his movie set
Tiger Woods returns to golf course after accident: 'Making progress'

Tiger Woods returns to golf course after accident: 'Making progress'
Royal family 'nervous' about anything getting out to Harry, Meghan amid their close bond with Eugenie

Royal family 'nervous' about anything getting out to Harry, Meghan amid their close bond with Eugenie
Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' hits #1 on Billboard Hot 100, singer celebrates with video

Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' hits #1 on Billboard Hot 100, singer celebrates with video
The Weeknd gears up to co-produce an upcoming series ‘The Idol’

The Weeknd gears up to co-produce an upcoming series ‘The Idol’
'Miss America' pageant moves from mainstream TV to streaming

'Miss America' pageant moves from mainstream TV to streaming
Cristiano Ronaldo's sweetheart Georgina Rodriguez shares amazing video of their son

Cristiano Ronaldo's sweetheart Georgina Rodriguez shares amazing video of their son
Princess Eugenie: Co-founder of 'The Anti-Slavery Collective' wants students to become activists

Princess Eugenie: Co-founder of 'The Anti-Slavery Collective' wants students to become activists
Co-author of Meghan and Harry's biography issues clarification about 'The Princes and the Press'

Co-author of Meghan and Harry's biography issues clarification about 'The Princes and the Press'

Latest

view all