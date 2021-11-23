 
Showbiz
Tuesday Nov 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Ghana Ali welcomes baby girl with husband Umair Gulzar

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 23, 2021

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Tuesday, November 23
The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Tuesday, November 23

Congratulations are in order for Ghana Ali and husband Umair Gulzar! 

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Tuesday, November 23, according to several sources. They have named their bundle of joy Faija Umair.

Ghana Ali welcomes baby girl with husband Umair Gulzar

Ghana, who is yet to share the good news on her own Instagram, announced her pregnancy in September 2021.

The Sangdil actor posted loved-up photos with the husband and announced “We are so happy to announce that our little bundle of joy will arrive soon!”


“Alhumdulillah!!! cannot thank Allah Pak enough for blessing us with this happiness, We can't wait to meet our new addition,” she said and added “Please remember us in your prayers.”

More From Showbiz:

Manisha Koirala lauds Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt’s acting prowess

Manisha Koirala lauds Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt’s acting prowess
Sikh community files FIR against Kangana Ranaut for hurting religious sentiments

Sikh community files FIR against Kangana Ranaut for hurting religious sentiments
Virat Kohli shares adorable photo with cat, Anushka Sharma reacts

Virat Kohli shares adorable photo with cat, Anushka Sharma reacts
International Emmys 2021: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, loses to David Tennant in Best Actor category

International Emmys 2021: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, loses to David Tennant in Best Actor category
Sanjay Khan apologizes to Preity Zinta for not recognizing her on flight

Sanjay Khan apologizes to Preity Zinta for not recognizing her on flight
Ananya Panday looks like a princess out of fairytale in the latest ‘photo dump’

Ananya Panday looks like a princess out of fairytale in the latest ‘photo dump’
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's new photo from 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' sets is unmissable!

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's new photo from 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' sets is unmissable!
'Khaani' pair Feroze Khan, Sana Javed return for Geo TV's 'Ay Musht e Khaak'

'Khaani' pair Feroze Khan, Sana Javed return for Geo TV's 'Ay Musht e Khaak'
Vicky Kaushal's ex Harleen Sethi reacts to his rumoured wedding with Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal's ex Harleen Sethi reacts to his rumoured wedding with Katrina Kaif
Naveed Raza details Alizeh Shah's 'disrespectful' behaviour towards Yasir Nawaz

Naveed Raza details Alizeh Shah's 'disrespectful' behaviour towards Yasir Nawaz
Sajal Aly is a sight for sore eyes in these 'Khel Khel Mein' promotional snaps

Sajal Aly is a sight for sore eyes in these 'Khel Khel Mein' promotional snaps
Ali Zafar leaves Mrunal Thakur starstruck in Doha, sings 'Jhoom' for the actor

Ali Zafar leaves Mrunal Thakur starstruck in Doha, sings 'Jhoom' for the actor

Latest

view all