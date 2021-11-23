Ghana Ali welcomes baby girl with husband Umair Gulzar

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Tuesday, November 23

Congratulations are in order for Ghana Ali and husband Umair Gulzar!

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Tuesday, November 23, according to several sources. They have named their bundle of joy Faija Umair.

Ghana, who is yet to share the good news on her own Instagram, announced her pregnancy in September 2021.

The Sangdil actor posted loved-up photos with the husband and announced “We are so happy to announce that our little bundle of joy will arrive soon!”





“Alhumdulillah!!! cannot thank Allah Pak enough for blessing us with this happiness, We can't wait to meet our new addition,” she said and added “Please remember us in your prayers.”