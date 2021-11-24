 
sports
Wednesday Nov 24 2021
By
Web Desk

PCB reduces compensation of centrally contracted players for domestic matches

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 24, 2021

Mohammad Rizwan (left), Shaheen Afridi (centre) and Shoaib Malik (right). Photo: file
Mohammad Rizwan (left), Shaheen Afridi (centre) and Shoaib Malik (right). Photo: file 
  • Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reviews domestic match fees policy for centrally contracted players.
  • Instead of 50% of their central contract, players will be given only domestic match fees from now onwards.
  • PCB says it has eliminated discrimination in compensation at all levels with new policy.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reviewed the domestic match fees policy for players who have central contracts with the board, according to which they will be entitled to the same match fee, for playing domestic cricket, as other cricketers.

A few years back, the PCB had decided that if a centrally contracted cricketer plays domestic cricket, he/she would be given 50% of the match fee, as per their central contract, for playing in a domestic cricket match. 

The PCB had taken this decision to attract cricketers who had central contracts with the board to play in domestic matches. 

Related items

The PCB, however, has abruptly changed the policy, as per reports, and has decided that the players who enjoy central contracts will be paid the same amount of domestic match fees as everyone else. 

When contacted, the PCB said it has ended the discrimination of perks and salaries at all levels with the new policy. 

The PCB said that the seniority slab system to determine match fees was no longer applicable, adding that if the compensation for playing in international matches was the same then the same practice should also be adopted when it comes to domestic matches. 

PCB promotes Hassan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan to category A

Earlier on July 2, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had announced the much-awaited central contracts for the men’s team, promoting fast bowler Hassan Ali and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan to category A following their stellar performances in the recent series.

The PCB had released the details of the contracts after the Governing Board’s approval of the 2021-22 fiscal year’s budget. The 12-month contracts will run from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

“It is an enhanced and performance-based central contract list 2021-22 for 20 elite male cricketers, including three emerging cricketers, in which match fee across all formats has been equalized," the statement had said.

The list was finalised by the panel that comprised Director – International Cricket, Zakir Khan, chief selector Muhammad Wasim and Director – High Performance, Nadeem Khan, who also consulted Head Coach Misbah-ul-Haq and captain Babar Azam as part of the process.

More From Sports:

Wisden selects 'man for all situations' Rizwan in World Test XI team

Wisden selects 'man for all situations' Rizwan in World Test XI team
Babar Azam stays atop T20I player rankings for batting

Babar Azam stays atop T20I player rankings for batting
Which team will Shahid Afridi play for in next PSL?

Which team will Shahid Afridi play for in next PSL?
Pak vs Ban: Pakistan to gear up for Test clash with nets session tomorrow

Pak vs Ban: Pakistan to gear up for Test clash with nets session tomorrow
Shoaib Malik thanks fans for sending love and wishes for son Izhaan's recovery

Shoaib Malik thanks fans for sending love and wishes for son Izhaan's recovery
Ramiz Raja unhappy with PCB's NHPC, wants to sack coaches: sources

Ramiz Raja unhappy with PCB's NHPC, wants to sack coaches: sources
Under-strength India still tough ask for visiting New Zealand

Under-strength India still tough ask for visiting New Zealand
ICC confident all teams will travel to Pakistan for 2025 Champions Trophy

ICC confident all teams will travel to Pakistan for 2025 Champions Trophy
Whitewashed in T20 series, New Zealand ponder 'enormity' of India challenge

Whitewashed in T20 series, New Zealand ponder 'enormity' of India challenge
Pak vs Ban: Why didn't Bangladesh give a T20 trophy to Pakistan?

Pak vs Ban: Why didn't Bangladesh give a T20 trophy to Pakistan?
Pak vs Ban: There is always room for improvement, says Babar Azam after whitewashing Bangladesh

Pak vs Ban: There is always room for improvement, says Babar Azam after whitewashing Bangladesh
India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli poses next to a 'cool' visitor during practice session

India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli poses next to a 'cool' visitor during practice session

Latest

view all