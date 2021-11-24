Travis Barker embraces Kourtney Kardashian in loved-up photos from Mexico

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian cannot get enough of each other during their vacation in Mexico.

The couple, that jetted off to Cab San Lucas with their kids to mark the Blink-182 drummer's 46th birthday, keeps fans updated with their daily holiday itinerary.

On Tuesday, Barker shared a peek of their getaway on Instagram with a carousel of photos, captioning "Perfect day."



The series of pictures featured Barker embracing the fiancée Kourtney in one photo. In another photo, the artist was seen riding horses in the sand with daughter Alabama, 15, and son, Landon, 18, as well as posing with stepdaughter Atiana, 22.

Take a look:



