BTS fans disappointed over single Grammy nod

South Korean boy band BTS fans have expressed disappointment when they learnt that their favourite group received only one nod at 2022 Grammy Awards .



One angry fan commented, “Let me remind u that its not BTS who need a grammy, but the Grammys who needs BTS!”

Another said, “Just Reminder: Anyway Grammy is the one who need BTS”.

“I think it's honour for Grammy that BTS got it and make it so special,” tweeted another fan.

Many fans also congratulated the group for nomination.

Meanwhile, BTS has extended gratitude to the fans after they received the nomination for 2022 Grammy Awards.

The K-Pop group received nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their iconic song Butter.

Taking to Twitter shortly after nominations, the seven-member group tweeted, “This is a huge honor. Thanks to everyone who supports our music journey!”

Earlier on Monday, BTS won Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Song, and Favorite Pop Duo or Group at the American Music Awards.



