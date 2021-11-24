 
entertainment
Want to live my own life, says Scarlett Johansson’s TikTok look-alike

Shumskaya bemoaned her resemblance with Johansson despite willingly dressing up like her on TikTok
Ekaterina Shumskaya, who rose to TikTok fame after cosplaying as Scarlett Johansson, says she wants to live her own life and not Johansson’s.

Talking to Caters News, Shumskaya bemoaned her likeness to Johansson despite willingly dressing up like her on TikTok, saying, “There are people on the internet who confuse me with Scarlett, but I’m not pretending to be her."

"We just look alike," she said.

She also recalled dressing up like the Black Widow star to the film's Moscow premiere, where she says she cried because she didn’t get the attention she expected.

Shumskaya has now decided that she wants to “live her own life, not Scarlett’s.”

The 24-year-old is known for dressing up like Johansson on TikTok; she racked up 10.2 million followers on the app after cosplaying as the Marvel star under the popular hashtag #whodoilooklike.

