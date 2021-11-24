 
Adele says son Angelo will feel hate while listening to her song 'My Little Love'

The 33-year-old said the third track from her fourth studio album, 30, is very personal
The 33-year-old said the third track from her fourth studio album, 30, 'is very personal'

Adele revealed her song My Little Love is about her explaining about divorce with Simon Konecki to son, Angelo.

The songstress, who released her album 30 recently, said her nine-year-old son will go trough stages of hating while listening to the track. 

The 33-year-old mom said during an appearance on with Tom Power that the third track from her fourth studio album, 30, "is very personal."

"He'll probably go through stages of hating it when he's a teenager…" she joked. "But it was an important part of the puzzle I was trying to figure out of my life — not the album — so I had to include it."

Adele recalled the conversations in the song as "intense," explaining that she wanted "to be clear with him and just be honest with him." The singer said she was upfront with her son, explaining that she didn't know how to navigate life as a single mom.

"Imagine hearing that as a 6-year-old. 'What do you mean you don't know what you're doing?' You panic, and your whole world would implode," she said, laughing. However, Adele added: "I couldn't hide from him. He could see me even clearer if I tried to hide from him."

Making the song was "definitely a big breakthrough" both emotionally and musically for the Easy on Me singer.

"It sorted out some of the clutter that was going on in my ability to talk about how I was feeling," she said.

