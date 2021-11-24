Yasir Hussain marks Iqra Aziz’s birthday with homemade meal

Wednesday Nov 24, 2021
Yasir Hussain donned the chef’s hat for wife Iqra Aziz’s 24th birthday on November 24, also sharing a loving note to mark the occasion.
The Lahore Se Aagey actor got to work in the kitchen in the morning, preparing a special prawn dish for Iqra. Have a look!
Yasir also took to Instagram to wish Iqra a happy birthday with a lengthy note in which he labelled her “bivi number 1 (No. 1 wife)”.
“I don’t need to say I love you because the proof of our love, Kabir Hussain, is with us,” said Yasir, referencing their four-month-old son, Kabir.
“From proposal to wedding, I’ve remained bold and you, beautiful. If life remains as it is now, I’ll be really happy,” he added.