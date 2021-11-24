Yasir Hussain marks Iqra Aziz’s birthday with homemade meal

Yasir Hussain donned the chef’s hat for wife Iqra Aziz’s 24th birthday on November 24

Yasir Hussain donned the chef’s hat for wife Iqra Aziz’s 24th birthday on November 24, also sharing a loving note to mark the occasion.

The Lahore Se Aagey actor got to work in the kitchen in the morning, preparing a special prawn dish for Iqra. Have a look!

Yasir also took to Instagram to wish Iqra a happy birthday with a lengthy note in which he labelled her “bivi number 1 (No. 1 wife)”.

“I don’t need to say I love you because the proof of our love, Kabir Hussain, is with us,” said Yasir, referencing their four-month-old son, Kabir.





“From proposal to wedding, I’ve remained bold and you, beautiful. If life remains as it is now, I’ll be really happy,” he added.