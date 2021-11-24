 
Showbiz
Wednesday Nov 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Yasir Hussain marks Iqra Aziz’s birthday with homemade meal

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 24, 2021

Yasir Hussain donned the chef’s hat for wife Iqra Aziz’s 24th birthday on November 24

Yasir Hussain donned the chef’s hat for wife Iqra Aziz’s 24th birthday on November 24, also sharing a loving note to mark the occasion.

The Lahore Se Aagey actor got to work in the kitchen in the morning, preparing a special prawn dish for Iqra. Have a look!

Yasir Hussain marks Iqra Aziz’s birthday with homemade meal

Yasir also took to Instagram to wish Iqra a happy birthday with a lengthy note in which he labelled her “bivi number 1 (No. 1 wife)”.

“I don’t need to say I love you because the proof of our love, Kabir Hussain, is with us,” said Yasir, referencing their four-month-old son, Kabir.


“From proposal to wedding, I’ve remained bold and you, beautiful. If life remains as it is now, I’ll be really happy,” he added. 

