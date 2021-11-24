Akshay Kumar is the ‘most uncomplicated’ actor, says 'Atrangi Re' director

Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming film Atrangi Re has been helmed by Aanand L Rai who recently opened up on working with Kumar for the first time.

The director is back with bang after a gap of almost three years with his much-anticipated film, also starring a South Indian actor, Dhanush.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the film-maker said, “Akshay's honesty made me want to work with him again after this film. He's the most uncomplicated actor I've ever met.”

“He never tries to disguise himself. So, it's easy to understand and read him. For a director like me, that simplicity is very charming,” added the director.

The Tanu Weds Manu film-maker also talked about reuniting with Dhanush after Raanjhanaa.