Weightlifter Talha Talib, Ahmed Ali Akbar tease ‘surprise’

Olympic weightlifter Talha Talib and actor Ahmed Ali Akbar have left fans curious with their latest Instagram posts.

Talha, on Tuesday, shared a picture with the Parizad actor on his Instagram with a cryptic caption that read, “Good to meet you @ahmedaliakbarofficial brother. Surprise soon!”





The sportsman’s post was reshared by Ahmed himself on his own Instagram story with a special message for him. “We’re proud of you!” he wrote, before wishing him good luck for the upcoming weightlifting world championship.

Neither of the two provided any more detail about the ‘surprise’, however, fans wildly speculated in the comments section about Talha joining the cast of Parizad.

Many also pointed out similarities between the two with one fan noting, “You both look twins type brothers in this beard.”