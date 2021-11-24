 
Showbiz
Wednesday Nov 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Kiara Advani lauds ‘Jersey’s trailer, Shahid Kapoor reacts

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 24, 2021

Kiara Advani lauds ‘Jersey’s trailer, Shahid Kapoor reacts
Kiara Advani lauds ‘Jersey’s trailer, Shahid Kapoor reacts

Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey’s recently-launched trailer has been garnering a massive response by fans and Kiara Advani is not an exception as she sent support to her Kabir Singh co-star.

Taking to Instagram, the Shershaah actor penned down a note along with film’s trailer in which she went on expressing, “The screen has missed you SK! Looking forward to Jersey!”

The 29-year-old actor also sent her best wishes to Thakur as she added, “ I know how special this film is to you. @Mrunalthakur You are just so lovely on-screen. Love and best wishes to the entire team."

Kiara Advani lauds ‘Jersey’s trailer, Shahid Kapoor reacts

The heart-touching wish also received a reaction from the Jab We Met star, as he re-shared the actor’s IG story while stating, “Till we meet again Preeti ji.”

Kiara Advani lauds ‘Jersey’s trailer, Shahid Kapoor reacts

The film, portraying a comeback journey of a cricketer, is slated to hit theatres on December 31, 2021.

More From Showbiz:

Atrangi Re trailer: Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Dhanush hint at entertaining love story

Atrangi Re trailer: Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Dhanush hint at entertaining love story
Salman Khan recalls his first meeting with Aayush Sharma

Salman Khan recalls his first meeting with Aayush Sharma

Kamal Haasan recovering well post hospitalisation, says daughter Shruti

Kamal Haasan recovering well post hospitalisation, says daughter Shruti

Minal Khan turns poetic for hubby Ahsan Mohsin Ikram in loved-up photo

Minal Khan turns poetic for hubby Ahsan Mohsin Ikram in loved-up photo
Weightlifter Talha Talib, Ahmed Ali Akbar tease ‘surprise’

Weightlifter Talha Talib, Ahmed Ali Akbar tease ‘surprise’
Pakistani vocalist Arooj Aftab reacts to honourable Grammy nomination: 'Shock'

Pakistani vocalist Arooj Aftab reacts to honourable Grammy nomination: 'Shock'
Akshay Kumar is the ‘most uncomplicated’ actor, says 'Atrangi Re' director

Akshay Kumar is the ‘most uncomplicated’ actor, says 'Atrangi Re' director
Citadel: Priyanka Chopra shares sneak peek into her ‘wrap treat’: See Pic

Citadel: Priyanka Chopra shares sneak peek into her ‘wrap treat’: See Pic
Kangana Ranaut kickstarts her morning with Pilates

Kangana Ranaut kickstarts her morning with Pilates
Yasir Hussain marks Iqra Aziz’s birthday with homemade meal

Yasir Hussain marks Iqra Aziz’s birthday with homemade meal
Bol: Noori's music video embarks fans on his memorable journey

Bol: Noori's music video embarks fans on his memorable journey

Madhuri Dixit’s latest dance video on Meghan Trainor’s 'Me Too' goes viral

Madhuri Dixit’s latest dance video on Meghan Trainor’s 'Me Too' goes viral

Latest

view all