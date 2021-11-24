Cristiano Ronaldo's pregnant partner Georgina Rodriquez flaunts her incredible fashion sense

Cristiano Ronaldo's ladylove, who is pregnant with his twins, put on a stylish display in a grey crop top and matching tracksuit bottoms as she posed next to her navy Bentley on Tuesday.



The 27-year-old model stunned onlookers with her fashion sense during her latest outing, looking radiant in a cosy white winter coat.

The Spanish model showcased her elegance as she rocked a fluffy jacket and swept her raven tresses up into a sleek ponytail underneath a black cap.

The style queen completed her ensemble with a pair of white trainers, some glittering stud earrings and a matching necklace for the wintery social media snaps.



Georgina, who latter moved to her garden and removed her hat, looked flawless in a candid photo with a full face of glamorous makeup.

The stylish display comes after Georgina and Ronaldo celebrated daughter Alana's fourth birthday with adorable throwback family pictures earlier this month.