Wednesday Nov 24 2021
BTS' 'Boy With Luv' becomes fastest K-pop boy group MV to surpass 1.4B views

Wednesday Nov 24, 2021

BTS' 'Boy With Luv' becomes fastest K-pop boy group MV to surpass 1.4B views

BTS has been in headlines since its big win at American Music Awards (AMAs) and now its Boy With Luv music video brought yet another recognition.

The iconic music video which was released on April 12, 2019 has surpassed 1.4 billion views on YouTube, becoming the fastest Korean boy band to hit the milestone.

The world-famous K-pop band bagged the record in a span of two years and seven months.

Previously, the group’s DNA took three years and nine months to achieve 1.3 billion views on the platform.

The only other K-pop artists to ever hit the big number on views counter are Blackpink with their songs, Kill this Love, DDU-DU-DDU-DU and PSY with his songs Gangnam Style and Gentleman.

Meanwhile, the seven-member-band has also earned a massive nod as it managed to grab Grammy nominations with its super-hit song Butter for 2022 Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

