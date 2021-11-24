BBC accused of allowing Meghan Markle's 'cheerleader' to spread misinformation

While commenting on new documentary "The Princes and the Press", Daily Mail Diary Editor Richard Eden on Tuesday said that BBC allowed Meghan Markle's cheer leader Omid Scobie to spread misinformation.

Taking to social media he said the broadcaster contradicted the evidence on it's programme.

His comments come after hundreds of royal fans accused the BBC of including Scobie, the co-author of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's biography "Finding Freedom" to plead the Duchess of Sussex's innocence.

Omid Scobie, who was trolled on Twitter, said "For full transparency. "The interview I gave for BBC’s “The Princes and the Press” took place on November 19, 2020."

Britain´s royal family has slammed the BBC over a documentary that claimed a behind-the-scenes briefing war erupted before Prince Harry and his wife Meghan quit frontline duties.

"The Princes and the Press" dwelt on how Harry and his elder brother William have handled the media as they rose to adult prominence following the tragic death of their mother Diana in 1997.

The first of two episodes, which aired on Monday night, suggested that Harry in particular had a hostile attitude to the media, which worsened after he started dating US actress Meghan Markle in 2016.

The programme claimed palace insiders drip-fed the media with negative stories about the initially popular Harry and Meghan, as a power battle played out behind palace walls.

But it also reported that Harry sabotaged positive press coverage of a Middle East tour by his father Prince Charles, when he issued a blistering statement defending Meghan against unfavourable headlines.

"A free, responsible and open press is of vital importance to a healthy democracy," said a rare joint statement by the three royal households representing Queen Elizabeth II, Charles and William, which was included in the programme.

"However, too often it is overblown and unfounded claims from unnamed sources that are presented as facts and it is disappointing when anyone, including the BBC, gives them credibility."

The royal family could boycott the national broadcaster in future, reports said. "Nothing is ruled out," The Sun newspaper reported, citing a senior royal source.