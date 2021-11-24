Pak vs Ban: Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed display teamwork in practice ahead of Test

Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batters, Mohammad Rizwan and Sarfaraz Ahmed, practicing ahead of Bangladesh Test on November 24, 2021. — Twitter

Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batters, Mohammad Rizwan and Sarfaraz Ahmed, on Wednesday, practised together ahead of the Test match against Bangladesh.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video on its official Twitter handle where the two players can be seen practising together in Dhakka.

Pakistan will play its second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka on December 4.

Both wicketkeepers have marked several records to their name during the Test matches. Sarfaraz with 10 catches in a single Test match ranks fourth in the list of most catches.

Meanwhile, Rizwan is on the sixth number in the list of wicketkeepers who fall under the category of players with the most catches in the series.

Earlier, during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against arch-rival, India Rizwan completed his 100 T20 catches after he took a superb catch off a Hassan Ali delivery to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav.