 
sports
Wednesday Nov 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Pak vs Ban: Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed display teamwork in practice ahead of Test

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 24, 2021

Pakistans wicketkeeper-batters, Mohammad Rizwan and Sarfaraz Ahmed, practicing ahead of Bangladesh Test on November 24, 2021. — Twitter
Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batters, Mohammad Rizwan and Sarfaraz Ahmed, practicing ahead of Bangladesh Test on November 24, 2021. — Twitter

Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batters, Mohammad Rizwan and Sarfaraz Ahmed, on Wednesday, practised together ahead of the Test match against Bangladesh.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video on its official Twitter handle where the two players can be seen practising together in Dhakka.

Pakistan will play its second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka on December 4.

Both wicketkeepers have marked several records to their name during the Test matches. Sarfaraz with 10 catches in a single Test match ranks fourth in the list of most catches.

Meanwhile, Rizwan is on the sixth number in the list of wicketkeepers who fall under the category of players with the most catches in the series.

Earlier, during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against arch-rival, India Rizwan completed his 100 T20 catches after he took a superb catch off a Hassan Ali delivery to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav.

More From Sports:

Women can continue playing cricket in Afghanistan: ACB chairman

Women can continue playing cricket in Afghanistan: ACB chairman
Pak vs Ban: Dahani 'happy' to be home with 'naughty nephew' after T20 win

Pak vs Ban: Dahani 'happy' to be home with 'naughty nephew' after T20 win
BBC drop ex-England captain Vaughan from Ashes coverage amid racism allegations

BBC drop ex-England captain Vaughan from Ashes coverage amid racism allegations
Pak vs Ban: Bangladesh's Mahmudullah announces retirement from Test

Pak vs Ban: Bangladesh's Mahmudullah announces retirement from Test
Wisden selects 'man for all situations' Rizwan in World Test XI team

Wisden selects 'man for all situations' Rizwan in World Test XI team
Babar Azam stays atop T20I player rankings for batting

Babar Azam stays atop T20I player rankings for batting
Which team will Shahid Afridi play for in next PSL?

Which team will Shahid Afridi play for in next PSL?
PCB reduces compensation of centrally contracted players for domestic matches

PCB reduces compensation of centrally contracted players for domestic matches
Pak vs Ban: Pakistan to gear up for Test clash with nets session tomorrow

Pak vs Ban: Pakistan to gear up for Test clash with nets session tomorrow
Shoaib Malik thanks fans for sending love and wishes for son Izhaan's recovery

Shoaib Malik thanks fans for sending love and wishes for son Izhaan's recovery
Ramiz Raja unhappy with PCB's NHPC, wants to sack coaches: sources

Ramiz Raja unhappy with PCB's NHPC, wants to sack coaches: sources
Under-strength India still tough ask for visiting New Zealand

Under-strength India still tough ask for visiting New Zealand

Latest

view all