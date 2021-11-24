 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 24 2021
Kate Middleton makes fun of husband William at a glittering event

Wednesday Nov 24, 2021

Kate Middleton left royal fans into stiches as she poked fun at her beloved husband Prince William during an event this week.

The Duchess of Cambridge won hearts of guests with her sense of humour at the Royal Variety Performance. 

In a clip filmed behind the scenes of the show, the Queen's grandson could be heard clearing his throat and speaking with a hoarse voice during the exchange.

Kate - who apparently noticed it - joined his beloved's conversation by cracking a joke at his expense, as she referred to the possible cause of William's hoarse voice: "It's too much singing."

William's sweetheart's joke left the other guests in stitches. The clip, which was shared on Twitter later,  also sent royal fans into a frenzy, as they dropped their sweet words on their love life.

The video was first shared by their fans who captioned: "Poor William was chocking and needed water and when the water was finally given to him, Catherine came to see him and joked: 'It's too much singing.'"

