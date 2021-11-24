Pak vs Ban: Dahani 'happy' to be home with 'naughty nephew' after T20 win

Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani posing with his nephew in hometown Larkana. — Photo courtesy Twitter/Shahnawaz Dahani

Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani is back to his hometown, Larkana, after an eventful T20 series against Bangladesh which saw a whitewash by the Men in Green.

"Back to home, Larkana. Happy to be with my naughty nephew," Dahani tweeted, alongside an image of a cheerful boy whom he was holding up.



Dahani took his maiden international wicket during the series, in the third fixture.



He clean bowled Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto on the third ball of his first over, hitting the base of the batter's middle stump to knock the bails off.



The right-arm fast bowler from Larkana erupted with joy, leaping into the air and pumping his fist as his teammates surrounded him in jubilation.



He went on to bowl three overs in the match, giving away 24 runs.

Prior to the match, Dahani said to the Pakistan Cricket Board's media team: "Today is my debut match and I am very excited."



"I am so excited that I cannot express my feelings. I was unable to sleep last night due to the happiness," he added.

Dahani also spoke to his mother before the match, seeking her prayers.



