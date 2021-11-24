 
sports
Wednesday Nov 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Pak vs Ban: Dahani 'happy' to be home with 'naughty nephew' after T20 win

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 24, 2021

Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani posing with his nephew in hometown Larkana. — Photo courtesy Twitter/Shahnawaz Dahani
Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani posing with his nephew in hometown Larkana. — Photo courtesy Twitter/Shahnawaz Dahani

Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani is back to his hometown, Larkana, after an eventful T20 series against Bangladesh which saw a whitewash by the Men in Green.

"Back to home, Larkana. Happy to be with my naughty nephew," Dahani tweeted, alongside an image of a cheerful boy whom he was holding up.

Dahani took his maiden international wicket during the series, in the third fixture.

He clean bowled Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto on the third ball of his first over, hitting the base of the batter's middle stump to knock the bails off.

The right-arm fast bowler from Larkana erupted with joy, leaping into the air and pumping his fist as his teammates surrounded him in jubilation.

He went on to bowl three overs in the match, giving away 24 runs.

Related items

Prior to the match, Dahani said to the Pakistan Cricket Board's media team: "Today is my debut match and I am very excited."

"I am so excited that I cannot express my feelings. I was unable to sleep last night due to the happiness," he added.

Dahani also spoke to his mother before the match, seeking her prayers.


More From Sports:

Women can continue playing cricket in Afghanistan: ACB chairman

Women can continue playing cricket in Afghanistan: ACB chairman
Pak vs Ban: Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed display teamwork in practice ahead of Test

Pak vs Ban: Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed display teamwork in practice ahead of Test
BBC drop ex-England captain Vaughan from Ashes coverage amid racism allegations

BBC drop ex-England captain Vaughan from Ashes coverage amid racism allegations
Pak vs Ban: Bangladesh's Mahmudullah announces retirement from Test

Pak vs Ban: Bangladesh's Mahmudullah announces retirement from Test
Wisden selects 'man for all situations' Rizwan in World Test XI team

Wisden selects 'man for all situations' Rizwan in World Test XI team
Babar Azam stays atop T20I player rankings for batting

Babar Azam stays atop T20I player rankings for batting
Which team will Shahid Afridi play for in next PSL?

Which team will Shahid Afridi play for in next PSL?
PCB reduces compensation of centrally contracted players for domestic matches

PCB reduces compensation of centrally contracted players for domestic matches
Pak vs Ban: Pakistan to gear up for Test clash with nets session tomorrow

Pak vs Ban: Pakistan to gear up for Test clash with nets session tomorrow
Shoaib Malik thanks fans for sending love and wishes for son Izhaan's recovery

Shoaib Malik thanks fans for sending love and wishes for son Izhaan's recovery
Ramiz Raja unhappy with PCB's NHPC, wants to sack coaches: sources

Ramiz Raja unhappy with PCB's NHPC, wants to sack coaches: sources
Under-strength India still tough ask for visiting New Zealand

Under-strength India still tough ask for visiting New Zealand

Latest

view all