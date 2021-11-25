 
Adele expresses fears over son Angelo possibly 'hating' her song 'My Little Love'

Award-winning singer and songwriter Adele recently shed some light on the fears she has regarding her son’s reaction to her song My Little Love.

The singer got candid about 9-year-old Angelo while speaking with Tom Power.

For those unversed, the song My Little Love features conversations revolving around her split from Angelo’s father Simon Konecki.

While speaking about her son’s possible reaction to it all Adele admitted, “He'll probably go through stages of hating it when he's a teenager…"

But at the same time "It was an important part of the puzzle I was trying to figure out of my life — not the album — so I had to include it."

Adele also admitted that she intended "to be clear with him and just be honest with him” about the “intense” changes that would be coming his way, especially since she had no idea how to navigate life as a single mom.

“Imagine hearing that as a 6-year-old. 'What do you mean you don't know what you're doing?' You panic, and your whole world would implode."

She also admitted, "I couldn't hide from him. He could see me even clearer if I tried to hide from him." In doing so "It sorted out some of the clutter that was going on in my ability to talk about how I was feeling."


