Thursday Nov 25 2021
‘Squid Game’ creator talks Sae-byeok 067 casting: ‘She was it for me’

Thursday Nov 25, 2021

Squid Game writer and creator recently highlighted the real reason he decided to cast actor Jung Ho-yeon as player 067 Sae-byeok.

The creator weighed in on it all while speaking to the international outlet, Variety.

For those unversed, Squid Game was actor Jung Ho-yeon’s very first acting projects and she was rather hesitant to take up the role in the beginning.

But the show's creator had a lot of faith in her, right from the very beginning.

While reminiscing over one of their very first conversations he told the outlet, “I just knew it from the very beginning, from there first time I saw her in the video tape she was there, she was Sae-byeok.”

Because of this, “I kept telling her ‘Be yourself that’s just the thing you can do, be yourself. Don’t be afraid of it because you are Sae-byeok’.”

“So I mean, she was Sae-byeok from the very beginning,” and there was no doubt in the creator’s mind after that point.

