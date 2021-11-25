Dwayne Johnson surprises Navy vet with his Personal Custom Truck

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is one of Hollywood’s most admirable celebrities who stun his fans with his acting skills but this time the case is otherwise.

Dwayne Johnson surprised the Navy Vet with his new customized truck after being moved by his good deeds on Wednesday.

The Red Notice star, 49, shared an adorable video on Instagram where he showed fans how he surprised Navy Vet Oscar Rodriguez with the actor’s own “personal custom truck” after learning of his good acts.

“I invited fans to a special theater screening of RED NOTICE and I wanted to do something cool for all of them." He said.

"I gathered as much information as I could about everyone in the audience and ultimately, Oscar's story moved me," the Jungle Cruise star shared.

"Takes care of his 75-year-old mom. Personal trainer. Leader at his church. Provides support and meals for women victimized by domestic violence. Proud & humble Navy veteran. Kind human being”. He added.

In the video, Johnson is seen handing Rodriguez a card explaining that the truck was now his. Overcome with emotion, Rodriguez dropped to the floor and sobbed, asking, "What the heck is happening?" before giving the actor a hug.







