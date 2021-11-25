 
Thursday Nov 25 2021
Varun Dhawan sets internet on fire with his intense glare in ‘Bhediya’s poster

Thursday Nov 25, 2021

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s fans are on cloud nine as their upcoming movie Bhediya’s trailer was unveiled on Thursday.

Bollywood is buzzing with the launch of back-to-back mega projects now days. Adding another masterpiece to the list, Dhawan welcomed the trailer of his new film whole-heartedly.

The Student of The Year actor not only shared his fierce looks on Instagram but also changed his name on the platform to match with the movie’s title.

The 34-year-old actor shared the poster of the film and captioned, “#BHEDIYA, A piece of me #Bhediyafirstlook. In cinemas 25th November 2022.”

Dhawan’s mystically glowing yellow eyes, revealed in the poster, are already catching everyone’s attention and Alia Bhatt is not an exception as she dropped fire emoticons under the post.

The film, helmed by Amar Kaushik, was initially set to release theatres in first six months of 2022 however due to heavy visual effects work, it was postponed to November. 

