Thursday Nov 25 2021
Benedict Cumberbatch urges people to end toxic masculinity in society

Thursday Nov 25, 2021

Benedict Cumberbatch came forth urging people to put an end to toxic masculinity prevailing in the society.

Talking to Sky News about his new movie The Power of the Dog, there needs to be change in the world.

"We need to fix the behaviour of men. You have to kind of lift the lid on the engine a little bit," he said.

"I think it's ever relevant, and in a world that's questioning and ripping into and finally pointing out the inadequacies of the status quo and the patriarchy, it's even more important," Cumberbatch continued.

However, he also touched upon the need of dealing with how society addresses problems of abuse and injustice.

“There is not enough recognition of abuse, there’s not enough recognition of disadvantages and, at the same time, somewhere along the line — maybe not now, but somewhere along the line — we need to do maybe what the film does as well, which is examine the reason behind the oppressive behaviour to fix the men,” he said.

