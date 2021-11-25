Princess Diana was the first to cheat on Charles, says former aide

Aide also said that he was the one to tell Charles of Diana’s relationship

Former aide said Princess Diana was the first person to cheat on Prince Charles during their marriage.

Allan Peters said Charles began his pursued Camilla again after he found out that Diana was having an affair with another protection officer, the late Barry Mannakee.



Peters also said that he was the one to tell Charles of Diana’s relationship with Mannakee.

"The popular perception is that the Prince of Wales was straying all the way through his marriage — and that is definitely, unequivocally, not the case," Peters told CNN.

"The first person that strayed was the Princess. He went back to see Mrs Parker Bowles after he learned about her affair with Mannakee."

"I started to notice her behaviour was unusual whenever we were anywhere near Mannakee, so I decided to talk to her about it. For the first 20 minutes, she categorically denied it. But then she told me exactly what was going on: she was having some sort of relationship with Mannakee," Peters added.

Diana’s affair with Mannakee is believed to have started in 1985 during a fishing trip to Balmoral. Then a year later he was moved to the Diplomatic Protection Squad where he died aged 39 in a crash.