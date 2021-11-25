Travis Scott spotted for the first since Astroworld stampede

Travis Scott was spotted out in public for the first time this week since the Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott, who is buried in lawsuits after a stampede at his Astroworld concert left 10 dead and hundreds injured, was spotted out in public for the first time since the tragedy, reported TMZ.

The Sicko Mode rapper was photographed with Mark Wahlberg, Michael Jordan, Corey Gamble, ad French-American actor Saïd Taghmaoui at the Madison Club in La Quinta, California.

In pictures posted to social media, Scott is seen seated with Wahlberg and Gamble on a patio and posing with Taghmaoui in a golf cart.

Scott has notably kept a low profile since the tragedy, save for an apology video posted on his Instagram in the days following the stampede.

He has since been hit with numerous lawsuits by victims, including a $2 billion lawsuit against him, Drake, and concert organisers Live Nation.