Thursday Nov 25 2021
Kareena Kapoor shares secret to fitness, nails intense yoga. Watch!

Thursday Nov 25, 2021

Kareena Kapoor shares secret to fitness, nails intense yoga. Watch!

Kareena Kapoor unlocked a new level of being a yoga pro on Thursday after nailing a particularly intense and beneficial yoga posture.

The mother-of-two took to the photo-sharing app on Thursday to upload a video of her acing 108 Surya Namaskars, or the Sun Salutation, that is widely considered to be the ultimate yoga asana.

“108 Surya Namaskars done. Grateful, thankful, and ready to eat my pumpkin pie tonight,” Kareena captioned the video.


The Surya Namaskar comprises of 12 different yoga poses and is thus considered one of the most beneficial yoga asanas.

It helps lose weight, strengthens the back and muscles, lowers blood sugar levels, and also improves metabolism and blood circulation!

According to The Times of India, 30 minutes of Surya Namaskar can burn more than 400 calories.

That is one well-earned pumpkin pie for Kareena! 

