Sophie Wessex leaves fans proud as she channels her inner queen at royal awards dinner

Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, won hearts of royal fans with her decent fashion sense at royal awards dinner, channeling her inner queen in blue maxi gown.



The Prince Edward's wife looked incredible in her latest royal dress on Wednesday as she joined other members of the royal family at the biennial Rifles Awards Dinner at the City of London Guildhall.

Sophie, who's designated a key duty from the monarch, donned a gorgeous blue, floor-length maxi-gown that was cinched at the waist.

She wore her famous blonde hair in a small bun that was tied at the back and natural makeup highlighted her pretty features.

The mother-of-two accessorised with a set of diamond earrings and a silver brooch as well as a sparkling clutch bag, giving an impression of the monarch at the lavish event graced by several dignitaries.

Sophie Wessex stole the limelight at the glittering reception which was held in the Print room and the royal family joined members, veterans and specially invited guests for the event.