 
entertainment
Friday Nov 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William blasted for ‘racist, out of touch’ comments on the African population

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 26, 2021

File Footage

Prince William has come under fire for the comments he made regarding the population surge in Africa and its impact on the native wildlife of the land.

Royal commentator Omid Scobie made this claim on Twitter.

“In other news, Prince William has been called an 'imperialist colonizer' after blaming African population growth for wildlife loss."

Prince William blasted for ‘racist, out of touch’ comments on the African population

He also went on to write, "Again. The duke's recent statement has been branded simplistic, racist and out of touch by critics and leaders.”

For those unversed, Prince William’s comments weighed in on the negative correlation between Africa’s population surge and the protection of native wildlife.

During his speech at the Tusk Conservation Awards in London he claimed, "The increasing pressure on Africa's wildlife and wild spaces as a result of human population presents a huge challenge for conservationists, as it does the world over.”

"But it is imperative that the natural world is protected not only for its contribution to our economies, jobs and livelihoods, but for the health, well-being and future of humanity. We owe it to our children and future generations to act now."

More From Entertainment:

The Queen’s favorite caller info exposed: ‘If he calls she answers’

The Queen’s favorite caller info exposed: ‘If he calls she answers’
Prince Harry steals Prince Charles’ spotlight with furious speech against media

Prince Harry steals Prince Charles’ spotlight with furious speech against media
Prince William leaves Prince Charles ‘annoyed’ with bombshell statement

Prince William leaves Prince Charles ‘annoyed’ with bombshell statement
Tori Spelling ‘planning’ divorce proceedings from Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling ‘planning’ divorce proceedings from Dean McDermott
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani spill 2021 Thanksgiving plans

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani spill 2021 Thanksgiving plans
Travis Scott officially hit with lawsuits by Astroworld victim John Hilgert

Travis Scott officially hit with lawsuits by Astroworld victim John Hilgert
Camila Cabello addresses ‘thankfulness’ over Shawn Mendes split

Camila Cabello addresses ‘thankfulness’ over Shawn Mendes split
Harry Styles’ personal security guard busts some moves at Love on Tour show

Harry Styles’ personal security guard busts some moves at Love on Tour show
Carrie Underwood celebrates 2021 Thanksgiving with a getaway to Disney World

Carrie Underwood celebrates 2021 Thanksgiving with a getaway to Disney World
Jana Kramer marks first Thanksgiving without her kids: ‘I’m heartbroken’

Jana Kramer marks first Thanksgiving without her kids: ‘I’m heartbroken’
Pictures: Celebrities kick-off 2021 Thanksgiving preparations

Pictures: Celebrities kick-off 2021 Thanksgiving preparations
Eminem hits 33 million followers on Instagram

Eminem hits 33 million followers on Instagram

Latest

view all