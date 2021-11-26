 
Friday Nov 26 2021
Bryan Adams tests positive for COVID-19 amid vacation to Italy

Friday Nov 26, 2021

Adams, who is also a photographer, came to Milan to promote Pirelli's 2022 calendar
Adams, who is also a photographer, came to Milan to promote Pirelli's 2022 calendar

MILAN: Canadian singer Bryan Adams said on Thursday he had tested positive for COVID-19 after flying into Italy and was going to hospital.

Adams, who is also a photographer, came to Milan to promote Pirelli's 2022 calendar, which he had shot.

"Here I am, just arrived in Milano and I've tested positive for the second time in a month for Covid. So it's off to hospital for me," he said in a post on Instagram, showing a photo of himself wearing a mask, sat behind a table.

"Thanks for all your support," he said.

Adams wrote in a post dated Oct. 31 that he had had COVID, but had not suffered any symptoms. He subsequently performed concerts in Las Vegas before heading to Italy.

